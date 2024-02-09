FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ Trophy Experience concludes in Dubai

Football fans in Dubai will have one last chance to have their pictures taken with the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ trophy, at a special Trophy Experience event. The countdown to the tournament has entered its final week, and the excitement is building. The world’s best teams are set to face each other at a newly built temporary stadium in Dubai Design District from 15-25 February, and the 16-nation tournament guarantees fun-filled days in the sun for supporters of all ages. To further build the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament, a Trophy Experience tour has been taking place around Dubai, enabling fans to have their photograph taken with the coveted prize that the champions elect will lift on 25 February. Fans who attend the event can also win match tickets. The public viewings have proven popular, and organisers have arranged one final opportunity for fans to get up close to the trophy. The final stop of the tour will take place at Dubai Design District on 12-13 February, between the hours of 10:00 and 22:00. As well as having the opportunity to take a photo with the trophy, there will also be interactive games, giving fans an opportunity to win tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™. Hosts the United Arab Emirates have been drawn in Group A alongside tournament debutants Egypt, as well as Italy and the USA. A tantalising Group D pits record-setting five-time champions Brazil against Portugal, who triumphed in 2015 and 2019, plus Mexico and Oman. A competitive Group B contains Argentina, IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti, while Group C has thrown together tournament first-timers Colombia with Belarus, Japan and Senegal. A full match schedule can be downloaded here. Tournament tickets are available to purchase via FIFA.com/tickets/beachsoccer. Visa, a worldwide partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fans buying tickets for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai.