Groupe M6 awarded free-to-air media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France

Groupe M6 will broadcast 54 matches in each of the two tournaments
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final generated an average of 25 million viewers in France
Revenues from media rights are reinvested by FIFA into football development
Groupe M6 has been awarded free-to-air media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France, Monaco, Andorra and the French overseas territories. Under the agreement, Groupe M6 will broadcast 54 matches in each of the two tournaments. The FIFA World Cup 26™, to be held from 11 June to 19 July 2026, will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA. With a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three Host Countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches. Like the 2026 edition, the FIFA World Cup 2030™ will generate enormous excitement across the globe. The right to host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ is set to be decided by the FIFA Congress later in 2024, and the only candidate is the joint bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with one match in each of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The 2030 tournament will mark 100 years since the first edition of the FIFA World Cup™ was held in Uruguay, with France among the 13 entrants.
"We are delighted with this historic agreement for Groupe M6 and to be able to host this legendary competition on our channels. This commitment reflects the group's deep commitment to and leadership in sport,” said Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board of Groupe M6. Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, said: “FIFA is delighted to welcome Groupe M6 as the official free-to-air broadcaster of the expanded FIFA World Cup editions for 2026 and 2030. The agreement with the Groupe M6 will enable French viewers to enjoy free-to-air broadcasts of the main matches of these two global events. We are delighted with this long-term partnership with Groupe M6, which will undoubtedly contribute to the success and popularity of our flagship competitions in France.” Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.