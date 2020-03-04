- More than half of the majors completed ahead of the play-offs
- Rankings leaders, surprise packages and players on the rise
- Overview of the rankings as they stand
Over half of the current FIFA 20 Global Series season is now behind us, making it an ideal time to take a closer look at the rankings. Ultimately, the top 32 players – 16 for each platform – will qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020 and get to fight for the right to call themselves the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 World Champion. The full rankings lists can be found at FIFA.gg.
Xbox rankings
The favourites are all up where they belong. 'Tekkz' already dominated the platform last year and has long established himself at the top of the Xbox rankings. The most recent FUT Champions Cup saw 'Msdossary' finish as runner-up and the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 winner has settled into his customary number-two spot in the Xbox rankings. The Saudi Arabian was voted player of the month in February by his peers, and currently shares second spot with FUT Champions Cup Stage II winner 'NRaseck 7'.
'SPQR Felipe I5I' recently leapt 279 places up to 17th spot in the rankings, while 'Minox7x' climbed to 13th after the FIFA eClub World Cup and the FUT Champions Cup. These two were the main movers of the past couple of weeks.
There are currently three Brazilians in the top 10, making them the stand-out country on Xbox.
PlayStation rankings
One of the surprise packages of the season is 'QLASH Crazy', whose recent second place in the FUT Champions Cup Stage II enabled him to solidify his top spot in the rankings. Just behind him is 'Hashtag Tom' – one of the most consistent players on the circuit who also represented Fnatic at the FIFA eClub World Cup.
The recent FUT Champions Cup saw 'SLB Zezinho' take home a sensational victory which catapulted him up to third place in the rankings, while HSV eSports youngster 'HSV_Umut' continued his run of shock upsets and is now up to fourth.
'VFB Lukas' rose a phenomenal 3,242 places after the latest FUT Champions Cup, while Italy’s 'Prinsipe' is one of the big winners of 2020 to date courtesy of his performances at the FIFA eClub World Cup and the FUT Champions Cup. He is back up to No17 in the rankings.
Brazil are also the best represented country on the PlayStation along with England and it will be interesting to see whether this is reflected at the FIFA eNations Cup 2020, and if those two nations can push defending champions France all the way.
There will be any number of national league and other events between now and the end of this month that will have an impact on the ranking picture and provide a clearer view of which players are likeliest to make it through to this year’s FIFA eWorld Cup.
A list of all forthcoming events can be found here.