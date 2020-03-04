More than half of the majors completed ahead of the play-offs

Rankings leaders, surprise packages and players on the rise

Overview of the rankings as they stand Over half of the current FIFA 20 Global Series season is now behind us, making it an ideal time to take a closer look at the rankings. Ultimately, the top 32 players – 16 for each platform – will qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020 and get to fight for the right to call themselves the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 World Champion. The full rankings lists can be found at FIFA.gg. Xbox rankings The favourites are all up where they belong. 'Tekkz' already dominated the platform last year and has long established himself at the top of the Xbox rankings. The most recent FUT Champions Cup saw 'Msdossary' finish as runner-up and the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 winner has settled into his customary number-two spot in the Xbox rankings. The Saudi Arabian was voted player of the month in February by his peers, and currently shares second spot with FUT Champions Cup Stage II winner 'NRaseck 7'.

🇸🇦 @Msdossary7 is your player of the month in February 👏 #FIFAeWorldCup



Congratulations to the "King of the jungle" 🌴🔥 https://t.co/x7jtjgdeyy pic.twitter.com/TjqkGud0sH — FIFA eWorld Cup (@FIFAeWorldCup) March 1, 2020

'SPQR Felipe I5I' recently leapt 279 places up to 17th spot in the rankings, while 'Minox7x' climbed to 13th after the FIFA eClub World Cup and the FUT Champions Cup. These two were the main movers of the past couple of weeks. There are currently three Brazilians in the top 10, making them the stand-out country on Xbox. PlayStation rankings One of the surprise packages of the season is 'QLASH Crazy', whose recent second place in the FUT Champions Cup Stage II enabled him to solidify his top spot in the rankings. Just behind him is 'Hashtag Tom' – one of the most consistent players on the circuit who also represented Fnatic at the FIFA eClub World Cup. The recent FUT Champions Cup saw 'SLB Zezinho' take home a sensational victory which catapulted him up to third place in the rankings, while HSV eSports youngster 'HSV_Umut' continued his run of shock upsets and is now up to fourth.

HISTORIC!@Zezinho23xX becomes the first @PlayStation and South American 🌎 FUT Champions Cup winner 🏆 in history! #FGS20 pic.twitter.com/AGrsBpcLrf — EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming (@EAFIFAesports) February 24, 2020