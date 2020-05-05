FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

The O’Doherty brothers have been playing football since childhood

They fulfilled their dream of representing a local club

The story of A-League professional Jordan and E-League pro Jamie

The three brothers in the O’Doherty family have all played football since childhood, having been inspired by their father, uncle and other family members, who all are lifelong players. The two oldest brothers in particular, Jamie and Jordan, have both been able to fulfil their dream of making a living from the game, even if they do so in very different ways.

Childhood passion

The brothers were initially raised in Palma de Mallorca, before moving to Australia when they were around four years old. The siblings, whose family have roots in England and Ireland, quickly became involved in the football scene Down Under and Jamie and Jordan both played in a number of youth leagues, national championships and local all-star teams.

Until the age of 12, Jordan O’Doherty played in amateur leagues before managing the step up to the National Premier League, Australia’s second-highest division, when he was 15. Jamie, the younger of the two, also made a name for himself in the local youth teams.