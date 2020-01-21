FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

FIFA eClub World Cup

Groups confirmed for the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

21 Jan 2020

Set-up of the FIFA eClub World Cup
© Getty Images
  • FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February
  • 24 teams to compete in four groups
  • Draw sets the stage to crown the best club team in the world

Following an exciting online qualification phase involving over 190 teams, the groups for the FIFA eClub World Cup™ 2020 have been set following the Draw, which took place on Tuesday at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

Twenty-four of the world’s best teams, consisting of an elite group of competitive FIFA players, will battle it out in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format in Milan, Italy from 7-9 February.

After a round-robin group stage, teams will compete in the knockout phase to find out who will be crowned the official club team world champions of competitive FIFA.

FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 groups

As part of FIFA's initiative to involve clubs and organisations in order to further improve its competitions, Tuesday’s draw took place during a dedicated workshop involving participating clubs at the Home of FIFA.

A total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will be distributed amongst the 24 participating teams.

For media interested in following the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 on FIFA platforms, please note the following schedule for the tournament:

  • 7 February: Round 1-3 Group Stages (10 AM – 6.30 PM local time)
  • 8 February: Round 4-5 Group Stages, Round of 16 (10 AM – 6.45 PM local time)
  • 9 February: Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, Final (11 AM – 5.30 PM local time)

The event will be streamed live on FIFA.gg, FIFA.com and the FIFA eWorld Cup social media channels from 7-9 February.

