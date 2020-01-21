FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

24 teams to compete in four groups

Draw sets the stage to crown the best club team in the world

Following an exciting online qualification phase involving over 190 teams, the groups for the FIFA eClub World Cup™ 2020 have been set following the Draw, which took place on Tuesday at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

Twenty-four of the world’s best teams, consisting of an elite group of competitive FIFA players, will battle it out in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format in Milan, Italy from 7-9 February.

After a round-robin group stage, teams will compete in the knockout phase to find out who will be crowned the official club team world champions of competitive FIFA.