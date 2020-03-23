FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Four FUT Champions Cups as well as the FIFA eClub World Cup

Surprises, upsets and big performances from big names

An overview of the events so far in the FIFA 20 Global Series With the season currently on hold, we have decided to look back at the events to date in the FIFA 20 Global Series. Four FUT Champions Cups, two in Bucharest plus one each in Paris and Atlanta, and the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 in Milan all took place between November 2019 and February 2020. Here is an overview of the champions and highlights at each of the events: FUT Champions Cup Stage I The FIFA 20 Global Series picked up where the previous season had left off. 'Tekkz' won his first FUT Champions Cup with his new team FNATIC and took out the opening FUT Cup title of the season for the third year in a row. The Englishman was the stand-out performer alongside other big names such as 'Fifilza', 'FUTWIZ Lyricz' and 'WestHam Yago', while 'Crazy' made it through to the PlayStation semi-final. This was not the first surprise result that the Italian would produce as the season wore on…

FUT Champions Cup Stage II At the second major of the season it was Niklas Raseck who created a sensation by becoming just the second German to win the title, as he finally turned his consistency over recent years into a tournament victory. Both console finals saw surprise packages, with Raseck winning the overall final against 'Crazy', who continued his good early-season run. FUT Champions Cup Stage III The final of the third FUT Champions Cup of the season was a battle of the youngsters, with 18-year-old 'Ollelito' defeating 'Umut', who is a year his junior. The latter was looking to make it two German title winners in a row, but instead it was the first ever major for a Swede. 'Zezinho', 'Msdossary', 'Tom' and 'Diogo' all made it through to the console semi-finals to prove that their form was on the upward curve, and they would go on to confirm that in the months that followed.

FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 This event was full of twists and turns, with Complexity Gaming taking home the spoils courtesy of their players 'VIP Maxe' and 'VIP Joksan'. The knock-out phase was full of excitement, with red-hot favourites FNATIC just squeezing past Borussia eSports in a thriller only to go down to Gareth Bale’s Team Ellevens in the semi-finals. Last-minute entrants Sporting CP and AS Roma also played out a dramatic quarter-final. At the end of the day, US outfit Complexity won a heart-stopping penalty shoot-out against Ellevens to win their country’s first major title.

FUT Champions Cup Stage IV Brazil’s 'Zezinho' was already rounding into form at the third FUT Champions Cup of the season and he confirmed this at the subsequent FUT Champions Cup in Paris to become the first ever South American to win a title. In the final, he defeated one-time FIFA eWorld Cup winner 'Msdossary', who had previously edged out his bitter rival 'Tekkz' in a penalty shoot-out. Former FIFA Puskas Award winner Wendell Lira also made his FUT Champions Cup debut in the French capital.