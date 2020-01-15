FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Due to a misconduct of the tournament rules, the played games of Round 5 of the FIFA eClub World Cup Online Qualification in the Middle East & Africa Region of 'The Royal' (Power eSports) and 'Nez4r x' (AlRAED S.FC) have been invalidated.

All games played by the aforementioned players result in an automatic 3-0 win in favor of their opponents. All games played by the other member of Power eSports (xNogSteeds) and AlRAED S.FC (vEusox) remain valid and their points will count in the final standing.

Nasr eSports and Redemption eSports will advance to the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 as per the new final standings of their region’s first tier in the qualification process: