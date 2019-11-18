Competitive gaming - FIFAe

Competitive gaming - FIFAe
FIFAe tournament season kicks off with new structure
FIFAe tournament season kicks off with new structure
Breaking down barriers with eSports: The unique story of Niklas Luginsland 
Breaking down barriers with eSports: The unique story of Niklas Luginsland 
A FIFA star against all odds: Diogo 'Pé' Alves
A FIFA star against all odds: Diogo 'Pé' Alves
FIFA eNations Stay And Play friendlies

FIFA eFriendlies

FIFA eNations Friendlies - The overview
Najd Fahd crowned champion in inaugural FISU eSports Challenge

FIFAe 2021

Saudi Najd breaking down barriers
Niklas Raseck (NRaseck) of Germany in action

FIFA eClub World Cup

Transfer update ahead of the new FIFA season
Female FIFA eSports player Laura "LaurixGames" Moreno

FIFA eWorld Cup

Ever-growing female presence in FIFA eSports
Jamie and Jordan O'Doherty

#WeLiveFootball

O’Doherty brothers living the dream – on the pitch and online
FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

FIFAe World Cup™
Bruno Rato and Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

FIFAe Club World Cup™
France - FIFA eNations Cup champions

FIFAe Nations Cup™
 Detail of an iPad used for analysis during Day 2

FIFA.gg
General view of the FIFA eWorld Cup arena

General view of the FIFA eWorld Cup arena

Monday, 18 Nov 2019

© Getty Images

Mohammed Harkous and Kylian Mbappé

Mohammed Harkous and Kylian Mbappé

Tuesday, 24 Sep 2019

© Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe and Mohammed Harkous

Megan Rapinoe and Mohammed Harkous

Tuesday, 24 Sep 2019

Mohammed Harkous chats with Jürgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk

Mohammed Harkous chats with Jürgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk

Tuesday, 24 Sep 2019

© Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Mohammed Harkous

Lionel Messi and Mohammed Harkous

Tuesday, 24 Sep 2019

© Getty Images

FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 champion Mohammed Harkous

FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 champion Mohammed Harkous

Tuesday, 24 Sep 2019

© Getty Images

MoAuba interview module background

MoAuba interview module background

Monday, 05 Aug 2019

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

Sunday, 04 Aug 2019

© Getty Images

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

Sunday, 04 Aug 2019

© Getty Images

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

Sunday, 04 Aug 2019

© Getty Images

Thomas Leese and Donovan Hunt of Fnatic team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Thomas Leese and Donovan Hunt of Fnatic team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Sunday, 09 Feb 2020

© Getty Images

Bruno Rato and Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Bruno Rato and Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Sunday, 09 Feb 2020

© Getty Images

Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

Sunday, 09 Feb 2020

© Getty Images

Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrates 

Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrates 

Saturday, 08 Feb 2020

© Getty Images

FIFA eWorld Cup Timeline

FIWC 2004

2004

Brazil claims first ever FIWC
2004
Chris Bullard, FIFA Interactive Player of the Year 2005

2005

Chris claims it for England
2005
2006 FIFA Interactive World Cup champion Andries Smit.

2006

The title goes Dutch!
2006
Alfonso Ramos posing with the brand new FIFA interactive World Cup Trophy

2008

Spaniard Ramos lands Berlin crown
2008
Bruce Grannac, winner of the FIWC 2009

2009

Looking back on FIWC 2009
2009
FIFA Interactive World Cup Final 2010 - Grand Final

2010

Nenad Stojkovic crowned FIFA Interactive World Champion 2010
2010
Day two of the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2011 Grand Final

2011

FIWC hits new heights
2011
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos with FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 nominee Andres Iniesta in Zurich for the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012.

2012

Relive the FIWC12 Grand Final
2012
Images of the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2013 Grand Final in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday 6 2013

2013

Second Double Champion crowned in Madrid
2013
FIFA Interactive World Cup 2014 Grand Final

2014

Rosenmeier the best in Brazil
2014
Abdulaziz Alshehri of Saudi Arabia celebrates with the FIFA Interactive World Cup winners trophy and David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen

2015

Resilience and resolve marked Munich moment
2015
Mohamad Al-Bacha of Denmark celebrates with the trophy presented by David Villa

2016

Al-Bacha first ever dual-console FIWC Champion
2016
Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing of England celebrates with the trophy after his victory in the final against Kai 'Deto' Wollin of Germany

2017

GORILLA wins England second FIWC gold
2017
FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 - MSDossary lifts the trophy

2018

'Msdossary' crowned second Saudi Arabian Champion at The O2
2018
Mo Harkous (MoAuba) of Germany lifts the trophy following victory in the FIFA eWorld Cup Final

2019

'MoAuba' first German player to win the title
2019
Thomas Leese of Fnatic team competes during the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

2020

EA and FIFA announce updated plans for EA SPORTS FIFA 20 global esports com...
2020
