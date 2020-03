Due to the current situation and ongoing developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), FIFA and the Organising Committee of the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup have decided to cancel the 82nd edition of the traditional youth tournament on 21/22 May 2020. The health of the participants and spectators is always a top priority for the organisers.

The next edition of the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup in Zurich-Altstetten is scheduled for 12 and 13 May 2021.