2002 FIFA World Cup™
Ronaldo | FIFA World Cup Goals
30 Dec 2020
O Fenômeno in full flow! Enjoy all of Ronaldo's goals for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. #Ronaldo #Brazil #Goals
Subscribe for the latest original content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcTrCXblq78GZrTUTLWeBw?sub_confirmation=1
Goal Reels | FIFA World Cup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0hcJ7kW01TEkWe83T0n9rEy
FIFA World Cup | Original Content: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0ifTYYrOECoYTc8LHCo0o
World Cup At Home | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0g2ZpaT5jiaOXSjt9KixbDw
World Cup At Home | Films: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0iGo1ojNV4qmGdZAsznUhfy
Classic #WorldCup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0gLSy29IdhAG0-iOp_dpwEB
Get your football fill from FIFA:
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensworldcup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup