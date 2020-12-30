2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™

2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™

31 May - 30 June

2002 FIFA World Cup™

Ronaldo | FIFA World Cup Goals

(YouTube)

30 Dec 2020

O Fenômeno in full flow! Enjoy all of Ronaldo's goals for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. #Ronaldo #Brazil #Goals

Subscribe for the latest original content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcTrCXblq78GZrTUTLWeBw?sub_confirmation=1

Goal Reels | FIFA World Cup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0hcJ7kW01TEkWe83T0n9rEy

FIFA World Cup | Original Content: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0ifTYYrOECoYTc8LHCo0o

World Cup At Home | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0g2ZpaT5jiaOXSjt9KixbDw

World Cup At Home | Films: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0iGo1ojNV4qmGdZAsznUhfy

Classic #WorldCup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0gLSy29IdhAG0-iOp_dpwEB

Get your football fill from FIFA: 👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensworldcup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup