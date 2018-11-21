Qatar 2022 Magazine - Episode 5

Welcome to the fifth episode of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Magazine Show, coming to YouTube every month.

In this month's show, we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in Asia - featuring the likes of Korea Republic, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, IR Iran and more.

We take a closer look at the FIFA Arab Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar this December.

We relive Italy winning the FIFA World Cup through the eyes of a famous Italian chef.

And we catch up with Argentinian defender Gabriel Mercado, who relives his goal against France at Russia 2018 and his country's triumph at the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup.