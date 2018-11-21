RELIVE: Preliminary Draw – UEFA | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Preliminary Draw – UEFA for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place at 18:00 CET on 7 December as a virtual event in Zurich.

The full draw procedures, including details on constraints, are available here: https://resources.fifa.com/image/upload/draw-procedures-for-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022tm-preliminary-draw-uefa.pdf?cloudid=ijoruwm3ly5kgz9wbu6j

Pot 1: France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia and Romania Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece and Finland Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia and Luxembourg Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia and Andorra Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and San Marino

