AFC Nations at the FIFA World Cup | Best Moments

Dutch East Indies (Indonesia) at France 1938. Korea DPR at England 1966. Saeed Al-Owairan's goal for Saudi Arabia at USA 1994. Korea Republic's run to the semi-finals on home soil in 2002. Tim Cahill's strike for Australia against the Netherlands at Brazil 2014.

Alireza Beiranvand's penalty save against Cristiano Ronaldo at Russia 2018. Japan defeating Colombia to become the first Asian team to beat a South American side at a FIFA World Cup at Russia 2018. And Korea Republic upsetting reigning champions Germany at Russia 2018.

Take a look back at the best moments from AFC nations at the FIFA World Cup.