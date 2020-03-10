Football legend Xavi Hernandez recently met student leaders from the American School of Doha (ASD) to learn more about Tamreen, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ online educational programme.

Six student leaders from the ASD Tamreen Club delivered a Qatar 2022-themed lesson to Xavi, which covered topics including the bid win, information about the stadiums and key facts about the legacy the tournament will deliver.

Xavi, who is a Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s (SC) ambassador, said: “It was a privilege to attend this event and meet some of the young people who this World Cup is going to be particularly important for. Qatar’s road to 2022 did not begin when it won the bid – and nor will it end when the tournament is over. We all know it will leave a lasting legacy and to be able to talk to some of those who will be responsible for helping guide the country through the next steps of this journey is really special.”

He continued: “I was particularly impressed with the toolkits given to children to educate them about the World Cup and what it means to Qatar. The country is developing so quickly and the toolkits really help to show the children what is happening and, more importantly, why it is happening.”

Yahaira Pineda, ASD’s Development and External Relations Manager, said: “The Tamreen platform is an amazing way to collaborate with schools. Our high school students are able to deliver lessons and provide information about the culture, stadiums, sustainability and the legacy plans for the World Cup. Having Xavi here to reiterate to our students how important the World Cup is and how it extends far beyond just football was an honour.”