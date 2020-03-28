- This Saturday at 15:00 CET, #WorldCupAtHome features the Netherlands’ 2-1 defeat of Brazil at South Africa 2010
- Over the next five weeks, we'll be showing some of the greatest games in FIFA World Cup™ history
- Sneijder’s brace won this quarter-final for the Netherlands
The match between the Netherlands and Brazil kicked off the quarter-finals at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™. Despite going a goal down to a Robinho strike, the Dutch turned the game around with a second-half brace from Wesley Sneijder as Brazil ended the match with ten men.
The summary
Netherlands 2-1 Brazil
2 July 2010 | Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth*
Goalscorers*: Netherlands (Wesley Sneijder 53’, 68’) | Brazil (Robinho 10’)
Line-ups:
- Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg, Gregory van Der Wiel, John Heitinga, Andre Ooijer, Giovanni van Bronckhorst (c), Mark van Bommel, Nigel de Jong, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, Dirk Kuyt, Robin van Persie (Klaas Jan Huntelaar 85’)
- Brazil: Julio Cesar (c), Maicon, Lucio, Juan, Michel Bastos (Gilberto Melo 62’), Felipe Melo, Dani Alves, Gilberto Silva, Kaka, Robinho, Luis Fabiano (Nilmar 77’)
The stakes
This was the fourth meeting between the two teams at a World Cup and the second in a quarter-final. At USA 1994, Brazil beat a Dutch team that featured stars such as Dennis Bergkamp, Ronald Koeman and the De Boer twins en route to their fourth world title. Four years later at France 1998, A Seleção repeated the feat against the Oranje , this time in the semi-final.
Despite being without their injured centre-back Joris Mathijsen, the Netherlands extended their winning streak at the tournament to five games, having earlier won their group-stage matches against Denmark, Japan and Cameroon, and their last 16 meeting with Slovakia. Brazil’s campaign would end at the quarter-final stage, however, just as it had done four years earlier at Germany 2006.
The match
The crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth did not have to wait long to see Brazil go in front. With just nine minutes on the clock, Felipe Melo split the Dutch defence with a delightful pass to Robinho, who stroked the ball beyond Stekelenburg. At that stage, A Seleção looked set to dominate proceedings.
Indeed, were it not for a string of excellent saves by Stekelenburg, the Dutch could have gone in at half-time more than a goal behind. However, eight minutes into the second half, Sneijder levelled for the Netherlands after swinging in an inviting cross, which brushed Felipe Melo’s head on the way into his own net.
Sneijder continued his brilliant performance by scoring his second not long after. Robben curled an in-swinging corner to the near post which was deftly flicked on by Kuyt, allowing the No10 to steer his header into Julio Cesar’s net from close range. Five minutes later, Brazil suffered a further blow when Felipe Melo was sent off for a stamp on Robben.
The star
After taking four games and 355 minutes to score his first two goals in South Africa, Sneijder doubled his tally against Brazil in the space of just 15 minutes. Netting twice against the five-time world champions meant a lot to the midfielder, who said of his 68th-minute winner, "I just had to get my head on the ball – it was a great feeling to score."
What they said
“We showed the world that the Netherlands versus Brazil is a fantastic game. Finally, we beat them [after defeats at USA 1994 and France 1998].”
Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands midfielder and Man of the Match
“It took us about 25 minutes of today's game for our nerves to settle, and I was pleased to be only 1-0 down at the interval. During the break I told them to play their usual game in the second half. Once we scored our first goal, we played much better and proved that we've got a very strong squad."
Bert van Marwijk, Netherlands coach
"Everyone's gutted as we know we could’ve done better. Football can be a great source of joy but today, unfortunately, the people of Brazil are sad."
Robinho, Brazil forward
Netherlands - Brazil
Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Dani Alves of Brazil (R) jumps over Nigel De Jong
Dani Alves of Brazil (R) jumps over Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands for the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands scores his side's second
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands scores his side's second goal past Julio Cesar of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Robinho of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Robinho of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil
Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) and John Heitinga of the Netherl
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) and John Heitinga of the Netherlands go up for the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Netherlands' striker Arjen Robben grabs his leg after a challenge
Netherlands' striker Arjen Robben grabs his leg after a challenge by Brazil during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final football match between the Netherlands and Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (L) controls the ball under pressure from Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robin Van Persie and John Heitinga of the Netherlands celeb
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robin Van Persie and John Heitinga of the Netherlands celebrate after an own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil looks dejected
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil looks dejected during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Netherlands' midfielder Wesley Sneijder (R) and defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Netherlands' midfielder Wesley Sneijder (R) and Netherlands' defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrate after Sneijder's shot deflected off of a Brazilian player and went into the goal during the 2010 World Cup quarter final Netherlands vs Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (front) is held by Andre Ooijer
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (front) is held by Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Br
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) vies for the ball with John Heit
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) vies for the ball with John Heitinga of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players celebrate with Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Players celebrate with Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands after an own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cros
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands which results in an own goal by Melo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Robin Van Persie (L) of the Netherlands in action
Robin Van Persie (L) of the Netherlands in action against Felipe Melo of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil by waving into a TV camera
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands celebrates the own goal by Felipe Melo of Brazil by waving into a TV camera during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Felipe Melo of Brazil scores an own goal after a cross
Felipe Melo of Brazil scores an own goal after a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands hits his head as goalkeeper Julio Cesar misjudges the cross during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross
Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands which results in an own goal by Melo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross
Felipe Melo and Julio Cesar of Brazil jump to defend a cross from Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands which results in an own goal by Melo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil reacts as his first goal is disallowed
Robinho of Brazil reacts as his first goal is disallowed for offside during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Julio Cesar of Brazil in action
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Julio Cesar of Brazil in action during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano of Brazil tackles John Heitinga
Luis Fabiano of Brazil tackles John Heitinga of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil scores
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil scores the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) in action against Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Netherlands
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (L) in action against Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands makes a diving save
Maarten Stekelenburg of the Netherlands makes a diving save from a Kaka shot during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil (C) in action against Gregory Van Der Wiel (L) and Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (C) in action against Gregory Van Der Wiel (L) and Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is surrounded by Felipe Mel
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is surrounded by Felipe Melo, Lucio, Juan and Gilberto Silva of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil scores the opening goal
Robinho of Brazil scores the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge by Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands
Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge by Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Kaka of Brazil takes a shot on goal
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil takes a shot on goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (R) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jo
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (R) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Quinn Rooney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands attempts to pull back Robi
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands attempts to pull back Robinho of Brazil as he runs with the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil is challenged by Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil is challenged by Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands vies for the ball
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands vies for the ball against Gilberto Silva of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands tackles Kaka of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands tackles Kaka of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge of Wesley Sneijder
Kaka of Brazil falls under the challenge of Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil kneels on the touchline
Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil kneels on the touchline as he watches his team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Juan of Brazil challenges Robin Van Persie of the Netherland
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Juan of Brazil challenges Robin Van Persie of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (9) in action against Andre Ooijer
Luis Fabiano of Brazil (9) in action against Andre Ooijer (13) of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Gregory Van Der Wiel of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Gregory Van Der Wiel of the Netherlands (R) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Maicon of Brazil gestures to the linesman
Maicon of Brazil gestures to the linesman during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands (L) kicks the ball
Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands (L) kicks the ball under pressure from Luis Fabiano of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Kaka of Brazil (C) vies for the ball with Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (C) vies for the ball with Andre Ooijer of the Netherlands (L) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil gestures to Referee Yuichi Nishimur
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil gestures to Referee Yuichi Nishimura during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Michel Bastos of Brazil wins the header as Arjen Robben of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil wins the header as Arjen Robben of the Netherlands looks on during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands challenges Dani Alves of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil reacts during the quarter-final match between Netherlands and Brazil
Kaka of Brazil reacts during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Lucio of Brazil is challenged by Dirk Kuyt and Wesley Sneijder
Lucio of Brazil is challenged by Dirk Kuyt and Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil reacts on the touchline d
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil reacts on the touchline during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Lucio of Brazil is tackled by Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Lucio of Brazil is tackled by Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
A general view of Brazil fans as they enjoy the atmosphere
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: A general view of Brazil fans as they enjoy the atmosphere during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder
Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands attempts to tackle Maicon of Brazil
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands attempts to tackle Maicon of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Brazil celebrate
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Brazil celebrate the opening goal scored by Robinho during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil is challenged by Gregory Van Der Wiel and
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil is challenged by Gregory Van Der Wiel and Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Gilberto Silva of Brazil throws an object from the pitch dur
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Gilberto Silva of Brazil throws an object from the pitch during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Referee Yuichi Nishimura gestures to Luis Fabiano of Brazil and Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Referee Yuichi Nishimura gestures to Luis Fabiano of Brazil and Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is closed down by Dani Alves of Brazil
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is closed down by Dani Alves of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Lucio of Brazil waits in the tunnel
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Lucio of Brazil waits in the tunnel ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder
Felipe Melo of Brazil challenges Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil celebrates
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maicon of Brazil and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Nether
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Maicon of Brazil and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Juan of Brazil reacts to a missed chance
Juan of Brazil reacts to a missed chance during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil (second right) and coaching staff
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Carlos Dunga head coach of Brazil (second right) and coaching staff ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil
Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Brazil and Netherlands enter the pitch
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Brazil and Netherlands enter the pitch ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil is tackled by Nigel De Jong of the Netherlan
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil is tackled by Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Kaka
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Kaka during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil challenges Nigel De Jong of the Netherland
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil challenges Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Michel Bastos of Brazil challenges Arjen Robben
Michel Bastos of Brazil challenges Arjen Robben of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands defends an attack by Gilberto Silva and Juan of Brazil
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands defends an attack by Gilberto Silva and Juan of Brazil during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands controls the ball
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands controls the ball during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Robinho of Brazil celebrates
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Kaka of Brazil (C) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands (L) as Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands (R) looks on
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Kaka of Brazil (C) battles for the ball with Nigel De Jong of the Netherlands (L) as Mark Van Bommel of the Netherlands (R) looks on during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Michel Bastos of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Michel Bastos of Brazil (L) battles for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Julio Cesar of Brazil celebrates Robinho's opening goal dur
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Julio Cesar of Brazil celebrates Robinho's opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano (L) celebrates with Robinho of Brazil
Luis Fabiano (L) celebrates with Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he score
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Luis Fabiano (R) congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano (R) congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Brazil's striker Luis Fabiano rolls on the grass in pain
Brazil's striker Luis Fabiano rolls on the grass in pain after a foul by Netherlands' defender John Heitinga (not pictured) during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final football match between the Netherlands and Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he score
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Fabiano congratulates Robinho of Brazil after he scored the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Nigel De Jong (8) and Arjen Robben (2R) of the Netherlands
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Nigel De Jong (8) and Arjen Robben (2R) of the Netherlands grab Robinho of Brazil (R) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Brazil's striker Robinho (R) fights for the ball with Netherlands' defender Gregory van der Wiel (L)
Brazil's striker Robinho (R) fights for the ball with Netherlands' defender Gregory van der Wiel (L) and midfielder Nigel de Jong during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final Netherlands vs Brazil on July 2, 2010 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Robinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Netherlands and Brazil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2, 2010 in Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
What happened next?
The win over Brazil strengthened the Netherlands’ conviction that they could reach the Final, and so it would prove. In their semi-final, Schneider scored his fifth goal of the tournament to help the Oranje to a 3-2 victory over Uruguay and reach the country’s third World Cup Final, after 1974 and 1978. In the decider, Spain would prove too strong, however, with Andres Iniesta’s extra-time goal securing them the title. As for Brazil, the loss brought an end to Dunga’s first stint as national team coach, although he would take up the reins again after the 2014 World Cup, at which the hosts finished fourth.