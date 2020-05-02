Italy ‘90 champions West Germany faced a stern test in the Round of 16

Their match-up with the Netherlands included two first-half red cards

Catch the re-airing of this World Cup classic on Saturday 2 May

Though West Germany would eventually raise the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy at Italy 1990, their path to triumph was paved with close calls. To be the best in the world, they had to beat the best on the continent – and that meant a Round-of-16 showdown with UEFA EURO 1988 winners the Netherlands.

Captained by national team legends Lothar Matthaus and Ruud Gullit, both sides had the talent to go all the way. Their meeting in Milan was characterised by physical, aggressive play, the likes of which resulted in first-half sending offs for Rudi Voller and Frank Rijkaard.

Through our #WorldCupAtHome campaign, we’ll re-broadcast this intense encounter on Saturday 2 May. Find the stream at FIFATV on YouTube beginning at 18:00 CEST. There’s also an ever-growing library of classic World Cup matches to peruse in this YouTube playlist.

Join in