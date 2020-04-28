Fans choose four more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

World Cup games: West Germany v Netherlands (1990) & Belgium v Japan (2018)

U-20 World Cup game: Brazil v Argentina (2005) & Women’s World Cup game: France v Brazil (2019)

Fans will now have a fresh opportunity to witness the emergence of the some of the game’s biggest stars, thanks to the #WorldCupAtHome. This week’s menu of matches includes a chance to see rare footage: 90 minutes of a 17-year-old Lionel Messi as he burst on to the scene at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Netherlands 2005™. Fans voted on Twitter to roll back the years and relive some classic clashes from the Italy 1990 and Russia 2018 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and – for the first time – the 2005 and 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cups.

A masterclass from a teenage Messi will undoubtedly draw intrigue from fans around the world this weekend, as La Pulga’s sparkling semi-final performance from the U-20 World Cup kicks things off this Friday. Messi’s wonder goal is one part of a dramatic match which saw Argentina reach the final en route to a global triumph. The senior World Cup is in focus on Saturday and Sunday, with a hot-tempered 1990 clash between West Germany and the Netherlands followed by one of Russia 2018’s most intense and dramatic games: the Round-of-16 showdown between Belgium and Japan.

The most recent edition of the Women’s World Cup will be showcased on Monday evening, when fans will be able to relive a memorable clash between hosts France and Brazil, which went all the way to a thrilling extra-time conclusion.

The schedule for this weekend (FIFATV on YouTube):

Friday 20:00 CET: Brazil v Argentina – Netherlands 2005 semi-final

Saturday 18:00 CET: West Germany v Netherlands – Italy 1990 round of 16

Sunday 18:00 CET: Belgium v Japan – Russia 2018 round of 16

Monday 20:00 CET: France v Brazil – France 2019 round of 16

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube.

Miss any of the #WorldCupAtHome action so far?

Watch in full: Germany v Brazil (China PR 2007)

Watch in full: Germany v Brazil (Korea/Japan 2002)

Watch in full: Argentina v England (France 1998)

Watch in full: Germany v Italy (Germany 2006)

Watch in full: Brazil v USA (Germany 2011)

Watch in full: Germany v England (South Africa 2010)

Watch in full: Germany v Mexico (Russia 2018)

Watch in full: Argentina v West Germany (Mexico 1986)

Watch in full: Germany v Sweden (USA 2003)

Watch in full: Netherlands v Mexico (Brazil 2014)

Watch in full: France v Argentina (Russia 2018)

Watch in full: Nigeria v Italy (USA 1994)

Watch in full: USA 2-0 Germany (Canada 2015)

Watch in full: Portugal 3-3 Spain (Russia 2018)

Watch in full: Brazil 0-1 Argentina (Italy 1990)

Watch in full: Brazil 0-1 France (Germany 2006)

Watch in full: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil | The Official Film

Watch in full: USA 0-0 China PR (5-4 PSO) (USA 1999)**

Watch in full: Brazil 1-1 France (3-4 PSO) (Mexico 1986)

Watch in full: Netherlands 2-1 Brazil (South Africa 2010)

Watch in full: FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 | The Official Film

Watch in full: England 1-2 USA (France 2019)

Watch in full: Spain 1-5 Netherlands (Brazil 2014)

Watch in full: 2018 FIFA World Cup | The Official Film