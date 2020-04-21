Fans choose four more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

World Cup games: Argentina v England (1998), Germany v Brazil (2002) and Germany v Italy (2006)

Women’s World Cup game: Germany v Brazil (2007)

With the #WorldCupAtHome moving past 7.5 million views so far on FIFA’s YouTube Channel, over 150,000 votes were cast this week to decide the next round of full games to be re-broadcast. Given a choice of matches from the 1998, 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup™ editions and the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, fans voted on Twitter to relive some memorable moments from the respective competitions.

Ronaldo’s redemptive performance in the 2002 World Cup Final is the headline act this weekend, with fans able to relive the fabled Brazilian forward’s Yokohama brace which put to rest his France ’98 ghosts. Speaking of 1998, one of the most memorable knockout games in recent World Cup history: Argentina-England from that edition, will be replayed in full – with David Beckham’s red card and penalty shootout drama on the menu. Extra-time theatre will come to the fore in the weekend’s opening match, when Gli Azzurri reached the 2006 World Cup Final in the most dramatic of fashions.

Another Final clash between Germany and Brazil follows on Monday, this time in the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, where a Birgit Prinz-inspired DFB-Frauen battle past Marta and Co to record a second consecutive global triumph.

The schedule for this weekend (FIFATV on YouTube):

Friday 20:00 CET: Germany v Italy – Germany 2006 semi-final

Saturday 18:00 CET: Argentina v England – France 1998 round of 16

Sunday 18:00 CET: Germany v Brazil – Korea/Japan 2002 Final

Monday 20:00 CET: Germany v Brazil – China PR 2007 Final

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube

