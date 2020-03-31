Fans choose four more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

World Cup games: Brazil v France (2006), Brazil v Argentina (1990) & Portugal v Spain (2018)

Women’s World Cup game: USA v Germany (2015)

With millions of views of #WorldCupAtHome content so far on FIFA’s YouTube Channel, fans have voted in their thousands once more to decide the next round of full matches to be re-broadcast.

Given a choice of games from the 1990, 2006 and 2018 FIFA World Cup™ editions and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, fans voted on Twitter to relive some of the most outstanding clashes in the respective competitions’ histories.

Magical moments from three defining players of their eras - Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona - headline the full match replays of World Cup action. Zizou’s masterclass in the iconic 2006 quarter-final against Brazil and Cristiano’s spectacular hat-trick showing against Spain at Russia 2018 will both be in focus.

Completing the line-up of full World Cup matches to be shown is a famous South American duel from Italy 1990, with a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina taking on A Seleção, while the Official Film of the 2014 World Cup kicks things off on Thursday night.

Women’s football will also be in the #WorldCupAtHome spotlight once again, with the full match of USA’s epic 2015 semi-final against Germany to be shown, as part of their effort to reclaim the Women’s World Cup crown for the first time since the fabled ‘99ers’.

The schedule for this weekend:

Thursday 20:00 CET: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil | The Official Film

Friday 20:00 CET: Brazil v France – Germany 2006 quarter-final

Saturday 18:00 CET: Brazil v Argentina – Italy 1990 round of 16

Sunday 18:00 CET: Portugal v Spain – Russia 2018 Group B

Monday 20:00 CET: USA v Germany – Canada 2015 semi-final

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube.

