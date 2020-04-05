#WorldCupAtHome
#WorldCupAtHome | Portugal v Spain
05 Apr 2020
- Portugal-Spain from Russia 2018 joins the #WorldCupAtHome line-up
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Costa duel in Sochi
- Relive it free and in full this Sunday 5 April at 18:00 CEST on YouTube
Portugal and Spain’s Group B meeting at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ was circled on calendars around the globe as one of the tournament’s early games to watch. And in spite of that anticipation, it still managed to exceed expectations.
Our #WorldCupAtHome campaign is giving fans a chance to re-watch this action-packed affair for free on Sunday 5 April at 18:00 CEST on YouTube. It’s a match-up stuffed with drama: golazos, comebacks and a hat-trick, with Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly at the heart of it all.
Portugal-Spain is the third of four consecutive World Cup games to be re-broadcast this week thanks to a fan vote, following Brazil-France (Germany 2006) and Brazil-Argentina (Italy 1990), in addition to the YouTube premiere of The Official Film of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™. The USA-Germany semi-final from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™ will cap off the slate on Monday 6 April.
Join in
- Visit FIFATV on YouTube for Portugal-Spain (Russia 2018) at 18:00 CEST on Sunday 5 April, and get in on the conversation in the live chat during the game
- Follow along for more coverage–including exclusive video, wallpaper graphics and more–on our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels
- Engage with us and other fans on social media using #WorldCupAtHome
- Immediately after the game, vote for your Moment of the Match on Twitter