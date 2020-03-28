Netherlands-Brazil to be re-broadcast in full on YouTube

Saturday’s 18:00 CET kick-off continues the new #WorldCupAtHome series

South Africa 2010 encounter first of three classic games in three days

Almost a decade ago, Africa was soaking up its first FIFA World Cup™. Sights and sounds – the unforgettable vuvuzelas for one – mean it’s a tournament that will live long in the hearts of many fans.

So, it’s with happy memories that South Africa is the first destination for a three-day hat-trick of #WorldCupAtHome games on Saturday night at 18:00 CET. It’s a clash of Brazil’s amarela and the Netherland’s oranje in Port Elizabeth, with a semi-final spot on the line.

You voted in your thousands for this game to get the #WorldCupAtHome treatment, with Brazil-France (1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico) and USA-China PR (FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 1999™) to come, as we hope to bring football fans around the world together as we all aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Join in