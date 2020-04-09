Oranje’s furious comeback against El Tri is your next #WorldCupAtHome selection

Two goals in the final minutes dashed Mexico’s quarter-final dreams

The game re-airs on YouTube this Sunday 12 April at 20:00 CEST

This Sunday’s #WorldCupAtHome game was more than a riveting match-up – its ending produced a reaction still uttered by Mexican fans to this day: No era penal (It wasn’t a penalty).

As time ticked away in the second half of the Netherlands and Mexico’s Round-of-16 encounter at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™, the North American heavyweights edged tantalisingly close to reaching their coveted 'fifth game' at a World Cup, a feat they had only pulled off as hosts. But Wesley Sneijder, Arjen Robben and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar refused to relent for the South Africa 2010 runners-up. What ensued was one of the quickest World Cup reversals in recent memory.

Fans voted to relive this match for free and in full on our YouTube channel. See it all go down–and reassess the famous call in question–on Sunday 12 April at 18:00 CEST.

Join in