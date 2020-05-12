Fans choose three more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

World Cup games: Brazil v Colombia (2014) and France v Croatia (2018)

U-17 World Cup game: Mexico v Brazil (2005)

Nine weeks of reliving some of the most memorable matches in the history of the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and FIFA’s youth tournaments comes to a conclusion this weekend with the final round of full match re-broadcasts for #WorldCupAtHome. The Russia 2018 final between France and Croatia offers a fitting finale to the campaign, with Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Co taking the standing ovation on Sunday. Fans voted on Twitter to relive some huge clashes from the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup™ editions, and the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2005™.

The electric Luzhniki Final, which capped a magnificent Russia 2018, takes centre stage this weekend, with Pogba and Mbappe’s masterclass against Luka Modric’s Croatia re-broadcast in full on Sunday. A dramatic South American showdown from the previous World Cup will precede that game on Saturday, with Brazil’s quarter-final clash against Colombia – memorable for both positive and negative reasons for A Seleção – will be shown in full once more. The final youth tournament game to be re-broadcast will see the emergence of Carlos Vela and Giovani Dos Santos in Mexico’s U-17 World Cup-winning performance against Brazil.

The schedule for this weekend (FIFATV on YouTube):

Friday 20:00 CET: Mexico v Brazil – Peru 2005 final

Saturday 18:00 CET: Brazil v Colombia – Brazil 2014 quarter-final

Sunday 18:00 CET: France v Croatia – Russia 2018 Final

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube.

