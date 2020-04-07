* Fans choose four more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

* World Cup games: Nigeria v Italy (1994), Netherlands v Mexico (2014) & France v Argentina (2018)

* Women’s World Cup game: Germany v Sweden (2003)

With the #WorldCupAtHome generating millions of views so far on FIFA’s YouTube Channel, thousands of fans have once more voted to choose the next round of full matches to be re-broadcast.

Given a choice of games from the USA 1994, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 2003™, fans voted on Twitter to relive some remarkable games, sprinkled with fine individual performances and late drama.

Kylian Mbappe’s coming-of-age World Cup performance is the headline act this weekend. The then-teenage France starlet delivered a performance of devastating and ruthless pace and precision to put Argentina to the sword at Russia 2018. That showing is complemented by some injury-time and extra-time drama in the other full games to be shown, with Roberto Baggio’s heroics in 1994 against Nigeria and the Netherlands’ remarkable turnaround against Mexico at Brazil 2014 completing the World Cup line-up.

The Women’s World Cup will also showcase some extra time theatre on Monday, with the #WorldCupAtHome set to bear witness to its first Golden Goal in the 2003 Final between Germany and Sweden.

The schedule for this weekend (FIFATV on YouTube):

Friday 20:00 CET: Nigeria v Italy – USA 1994 Round of 16

Saturday 18:00 CET: France v Argentina – Russia 2018 Round of 16

Sunday 18:00 CET: Netherlands v Mexico – Brazil 2014 Round of 16

Monday 20:00 CET: Germany v Sweden – USA 2003 Final

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube.

Miss any of the #WorldCupAtHome action so far?

Watch in full: USA 2-0 Germany (Canada 2015)

Watch in full: Portugal 3-3 Spain (Russia 2018)

Watch in full: Brazil 0-1 Argentina (Italy 1990)

Watch in full: Brazil 0-1 France (Germany 2006)

Watch in full: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil | The Official Film

Watch in full: USA 0-0 China PR (5-4 PSO) (USA 1999)

Watch in full: Brazil 1-1 France (3-4 PSO) (Mexico 1986)

Watch in full: Netherlands 2-1 Brazil (South Africa 2010)

Watch in full: FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 | The Official Film

Watch in full: England 1-2 USA (France 2019)

Watch in full: Spain 1-5 Netherlands (Brazil 2014)

Watch in full: 2018 FIFA World Cup | The Official Film