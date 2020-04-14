Fans choose four more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

World Cup games: Argentina v West Germany (1986), Germany v England (2010) & Germany v Mexico (2018)

Women’s World Cup game: Brazil v USA (2011)

With the #WorldCupAtHome surpassing five million views so far on FIFA’s YouTube Channel, almost a quarter of a million votes were cast to choose the next round of full games to be re-broadcast.

Given a choice of matches from the 1986, 2010 and 2018 FIFA World Cup™ editions and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011™, fans voted on Twitter to relive some of the most dramatic moments in the respective competitions’ recent history.

Diego Maradona’s crowning moment as a World Cup champion is in the spotlight this week, alongside some cases of true spectacle from South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018. El Diego’s star turn in the Mexico 1986 Final will be complemented by a pivotal moment in recent footballing history during Germany’s 2010 victory over England. Mexico’s stunning win against the holders at Russia 2018 at a packed Luzhniki Stadium will be the focus of global attention once more this weekend.

A heavyweight clash between two titans of the women’s game takes centre stage on Monday, when an iconic Women’s World Cup quarter-final will be re-broadcast. USA v Brazil – Abby Wambach v Marta - from Germany 2011 is a match not to be missed, with a stunning late intervention from ‘Wambo’ sure to draw the eye.

The schedule for this weekend (FIFATV on YouTube):

Friday 20:00 CET: Argentina v West Germany – Mexico 1986 Final

Saturday 18:00 CET: Germany v Mexico – Russia 2018 Group F

Sunday 18:00 CET: Germany v England – South Africa 2010 round of 16

Monday 20:00 CET: Brazil v USA – Germany 2011 Quarter-final

Fans can join in the #WorldCupAtHome conversation on Twitter, by following @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC, and access a huge range of video and archive content on FIFA.com and FIFATV on YouTube.

