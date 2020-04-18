Group F curtain-raiser from Russia 2018 to be re-aired in full on Saturday

Holders Germany sauntered into their meeting with Mexico

Hirving Lozano propelled upset-minded El Tri to victory

Last Sunday’s #WorldCupAtHome offering was one of the great FIFA World Cup™ heartbreaks in recent memory for Mexico - a bitter defeat at the hands of the Netherlands during the Brazil 2014 Round of 16 - so it’s only right that this Saturday we present a fresh El Tri triumph.

Mexico shocked Germany at Luzhniki Stadium in their opening game of Russia 2018, using the threat of a lethal counter-attack and a stingy defence to stymie the reigning world champions. Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s first-half strike revealed what would be a nightmarish day for the Germans in Moscow.

Fans voted to see this match again in full, so on Saturday 18 April we’ll re-air the encounter on YouTube. The week’s #WorldCupAtHome schedule began with glory for Argentina in the Mexico 1986 finale and continues tomorrow with a Round of 16 match-up between Germany and England from South Africa 2010.

Join in