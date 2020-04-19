Germany-England chosen by fans for the #WorldCupAtHome series

Germany inflicted the Three Lions’ biggest ever World Cup defeat

Tune in on Sunday 19 April from 18:00 CEST Germany sensationally reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™ as Joachim Low’s side beat England 4-1 in front of 40,510 spectators at the Free State Stadium in Mangaung/Bloemfontein, a result that marked the Three Lions’ heaviest World Cup defeat. The summary Germany 4-1 England 27 June 2010 | Free State Stadium, Mangaung/Bloemfontein Goalscorers: Germany: Miroslav Klose (19’), Lukas Podolski (31’), Thomas Muller (66’, 69’) | England: Matthew Upson (36’) Line-ups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer – Philipp Lahm (c), Arne Friedrich, Per Mertesacker, Jerome Boateng – Bastian Schweinsteiger, Sami Khedira – Thomas Muller (Piotr Trochowski 72’), Mesut Ozil (Stefan Kiessling 83’), Lukas Podolski – Miroslav Klose (Mario Gomez 72’) England: David James – Glen Johnson (Shaun Wright-Phillips 87’), John Terry, Matthew Upson, Ashley Cole – Frank Lampard, Gareth Barry – James Milner (Joe Cole 64’), Steven Gerrard (c) – Jermain Defoe (Emile Heskey 71’), Wayne Rooney

Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany (C) celebrates BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany (C) celebrates as Germany score a goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Fabio Capello manager of England urges his players during the BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Fabio Capello manager of England urges his players during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Matthew Upson of England (C) celebrates scoring with teammates John Terry (L) and Wayne Rooney (R) BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England (C) celebrates scoring with teammates John Terry (L) and Wayne Rooney (R) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Paul Gilham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

atthew Upson of England celebrates scoring BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England heads the ball past Manuel Neuer of BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England heads the ball past Manuel Neuer of Germany and scores his side's first goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England scores the first goal for his team pa BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Matthew Upson of England scores the first goal for his team past Manuel Neuer of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Lukas Podolski of Germany celebrates scoring his side's secon BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Lukas Podolski of Germany celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Wayne Rooney reacts during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Afri BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Wayne Rooney reacts during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Paul Gilham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Wayne Rooney of England is challenged by Arne Friedrich of Ger BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Wayne Rooney of England is challenged by Arne Friedrich of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Steven Gerrard of England looks on BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Steven Gerrard of England looks on during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Miroslav Klose of Germany (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Thomas Mueller of Germany BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Miroslav Klose of Germany (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Thomas Mueller of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Paul Gilham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Jermain Defoe of England is challenged by Sami Khedira of Ger BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Jermain Defoe of England is challenged by Sami Khedira of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Miroslav Klose of Germany (R) celebrates scoring the opening with teammates Arne Friedrich (L) and Jerome Boateng BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Miroslav Klose of Germany (R) celebrates scoring the opening with teammates Arne Friedrich (L) and Jerome Boateng during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Paul Gilham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Miroslav Klose of Germany (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Miroslav Klose of Germany (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mates during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Philipp Lahm of Germany (L) in action against Wayne Rooney of BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Philipp Lahm of Germany (L) in action against Wayne Rooney of England during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Germany team line up for a group photo BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: The Germany team line up for a group photo prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Thomas Mueller (R) BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Thomas Mueller (R) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) © Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 27: A general view of the England fans during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium on June 27, 2010 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images



































The stakes Meetings between these two footballing giants have long been guaranteed to produce tension and emotions and the encounter in South Africa was no different, even if both teams showed some inconsistent displays in the group stage. England, who had scored two goals across a win and two draws prior to facing Germany, still firmly believed in their status as one of the title favourites at the tournament. However, in order to justify that billing they needed an improved performance, particularly in terms of their build-up play and finishing. Germany, meanwhile, experienced an emotional roller coaster in the group stage. After opening their account with a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Australia, they were off-colour in a 1-0 defeat to Serbia before booking their ticket to the next round with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana. Nevertheless, at South Africa 2010 the youngest Germany team to participate at a World Cup in 76 years proved to be worthy successors to their illustrious predecessors. The match There was a clear sense of mutual respect between the two rivals in the opening period, before Manuel Neuer launched a long goal kick forward in the 20th minute for Miroslav Klose to chase. The striker ended up one-on-one with David James and coolly slotted the ball into the net to give Germany the lead. The England goalkeeper saved an effort from the excellent Klose on the half-hour mark following a brilliant pass from Thomas Muller, but Lukas Podolski still managed to double his team’s advantage just a minute later. England needed to produce a response and did so when centre-back Matthew Upson reduced the deficit with a towering header from Steven Gerrard’s cross in the 37th minute. Suddenly the Three Lions believed once more that victory was possible against their arch rivals. England looked closer to an equaliser than Germany to a third goal, but Joachim Low’s charges refused to buckle. And for the 20-year-old Muller, arguably the highlight of his blossoming career up to that point was about to arrive. On 67 minutes he initiated a counter-attack and played the ball on to his club colleague Bastian Schweinsteiger before sprinting the length of the pitch, receiving a return pass just outside England’s penalty area and rifling an unstoppable shot past James. Just 180 seconds later, Germany’s number 13 grabbed his second of the game to round off the 4-1 scoreline.

The star Gerd Muller last took the global stage by storm at the 1974 World Cup, and 36 years later it was his namesake Thomas who picked up where he had left off. Not only did the youngster take home the Hyundai Best Young Player Award, he also followed in the footsteps of compatriots Muller (1970) and Klose (2006) by earning the adidas Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer. “He’s got unbelievable qualities,” said Low of Muller after the England game. “He never tenses up and despite his young age he never shows any nerves. He’s got the quality to ruthlessly finish chances in the penalty area. It’s incredible how clinical he is in front of goal." What they said "Germany are a fantastic team and they deserved their win. We'll go away and have a think about what went wrong and why we didn't progress further in the tournament. As a team we've made a big mistake today and we've been beaten by a good team. They were more clinical in front of goal and they made less mistakes than us and we got punished for that."

Steven Gerrard, England captain "Team spirit was the main reason we won. Everyone worked their socks off for everyone else, and we were all committed to the cause. That's what made the difference."

Miroslav Klose, Germany goalscorer "We are very satisfied. It was a fantastic performance against a very experienced England team. I’m sure it was a fun game to watch for the fans. We definitely played with lot of confidence, and the first goals were good for our morale. I said to my team at the half-time break that we needed to try and score the third goal. We knew we could hit England on the counter-attack because they were open. Our players carried it off brilliantly."

Joachim Low, Germany coach "We played well but Germany are one of the biggest teams here. We made some mistakes when they played the counter-attack. The little things always decide the results. After we lost the third goal, I think our heads dropped a bit. Mistakes were made because they scored on the counter-attack after a free-kick for us."

Fabio Capello, England coach