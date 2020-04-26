The 2002 World Cup Final joins the #WorldCupAtHome lineup

Ronaldo at the double as Brazil captured record fifth world title

Reminisce with a rebroadcast on Sunday 26 April on YouTube

Germany versus Brazil in a FIFA World Cup™ Final. Ronaldo versus Oliver Kahn. What more could you ask for in a #WorldCupAtHome Sunday?

A Seleção rolled into the Final at Yokohama’s International Stadium as winners of all six of their matches, while the Germans had kept three consecutive clean sheets in the knockout round and allowed just one goal during the entire tournament. In the end it would be the adidas Golden Boot winner out-dueling the Golden Ball recipient; Ronaldo’s second-half brace paced the Brazilians past Kahn’s Germany to their fifth World Cup triumph.

Fans on Twitter voted to see this match again, so we’re re-airing it on YouTube this Sunday 26 April at 18:00 CET. It’s our 20th classic match of the campaign, and you can find all the others in this playlist.

Join in