France’s comprehensive 2018 triumph joins the #WorldCupAtHome lineup

Griezmann, Pogba and Mbappe helped Les Bleus put four past Croatia

The 2018 Final re-airs Sunday 17 May at 18:00 CET

It has been nearly two years since France raised the World Cup Trophy inside Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. This Sunday, the #WorldCupAtHome brings it all back with another look at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Final.

The only other time Les Bleus met Croatia on the world’s largest stage prior to 2018 was in a taut 1998 semi-final, also part of the World Cup At Home collection. Lilian Thuram’s brace propelled France into the Final, where they captured their first title on home soil.

Twenty years later it was a trio of super-talented stars who did the damage against the Croatians: Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and a 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe all stamped their names on the scoresheet. Watch the match unfold again this Sunday 17 May via FIFATV on YouTube, and catch up on dozens more classic games with our playlist.

