Lilian Thuram’s brace boosts the hosts into the 1998 Final

France quickly overturned a second-half deficit against Croatia

Relive this World Cup classic on Saturday 9 May at 18:00 CEST

France and Croatia have met just twice at the FIFA World Cup™, and the most recent encounter remains fresh in football fans’ memories: a 4-2 win for Les Bleus to hoist the Trophy two years ago. But 20 years before that Final, there was a taut semi-final contested between the two sides at the Stade de France.

A second-half brace for Lilian Thuram helped propel the hosts of France 1998 into the Final, but the victory did not come easily. Croatia No9 Davor Suker opened the scoring, goalkeeper Drazen Ladic turned in a brave performance and France centre-half Laurent Blanc was sent off in the 76th minute.

Despite Croatia’s best efforts, France eked out a 2-1 win to reach the Final and eventually capture their first World Cup. Now the #WorldCupAtHome is bringing fans a replay of that fierce 1998 semi-final on Saturday 9 May at 18:00 CEST. Watch the game in full–plus many other classic match-ups on this YouTube playlist.

