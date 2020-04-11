France and Argentina’s seesaw 2018 tilt re-airs Saturday, 11 April on YouTube

Mbappe’s arrival and three lead changes characterised a chaotic duel

The second of four #WorldCupAtHome games this week

France and Argentina’s encounter at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ was one of the most entertaining tournament matches in recent memory. Kylian Mbappe’s four-minute brace, golazos from Angel Di Maria and Benjamin Pavard, and Lionel Messi’s typical brilliance made for a engrossing Round-of-16 duel.

Though the eventual world champions dispatched their South American foes, no team in Russia unlocked Les Bleus’ defence to greater success than the Argentinians, who netted three times in this goal-fest.

Our re-broadcast kicks off at 18:00 CEST on Saturday, 11 April. It’s the second match of a World Cup quartet Friday through Monday, and is sandwiched between Nigeria-Italy (USA 1994) and Netherlands-Mexico (Brazil 2014). The FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 2003™ Final between Germany and Sweden caps off another week of vintage football.

Join in