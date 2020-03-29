Classic Brazil-France meeting continues #WorldCupAtHome

Mexico 1986 thriller on YouTube from 18:00 CET Sunday

Match is the second of three games, chosen by fans

Brazil and France have locked horns at four FIFA World Cups. Every time it has felt like a meeting of potential champions.

It was no surprise, then, that fans voted overwhelmingly for their meeting at the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™ to feature in the second weekend of #WorldCupAtHome games. With names like Zico, Socrates, Platini and Tigana – to name but a few – on the team sheet, it is still regarded as one of the greatest World Cup games ever played.

Get comfortable for the second part of this weekend’s #WorldCupAtHome triple bill, with USA-China PR (FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 1999™) on Monday, as we enjoy some of football’s greatest matches together with fans across the global.

