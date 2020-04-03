#WorldCupAtHome
#WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v France
03 Apr 2020
- #WorldCupAtHome matches restart this Friday 3 April
- Brazil and France lock horns in a taut Germany 2006 thriller
- Catch the re-airing free on FIFATV YouTube at 20:00 CEST
Our #WorldCupAtHome campaign rolls into its third week with a showcase of some of this century’s top footballers at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™.
Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry were just a sampling of the superstars on the pitch during Brazil and France’s quarter-final meeting 14 years ago.
A Seleção entered the match-up riding high with four wins from four, including a 3-0 demolition of Ghana in the Round of 16. After a slow start in the group stage, Les Bleus turned up the heat with a comeback win against Spain in Hanover.
Join football fans everywhere in watching Brazil-France on YouTube Friday 3 April at 20:00 CEST. Can’t wait that long? Get your football fix with the YouTube premiere of The Official Film of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ at 20:00 CEST on Thursday 2 April.
