#WorldCupAtHome matches restart this Friday 3 April

Brazil and France lock horns in a taut Germany 2006 thriller

Catch the re-airing free on FIFATV YouTube at 20:00 CEST

Our #WorldCupAtHome campaign rolls into its third week with a showcase of some of this century’s top footballers at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™.

Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry were just a sampling of the superstars on the pitch during Brazil and France’s quarter-final meeting 14 years ago.

A Seleção entered the match-up riding high with four wins from four, including a 3-0 demolition of Ghana in the Round of 16. After a slow start in the group stage, Les Bleus turned up the heat with a comeback win against Spain in Hanover.

Join football fans everywhere in watching Brazil-France on YouTube Friday 3 April at 20:00 CEST. Can’t wait that long? Get your football fix with the YouTube premiere of The Official Film of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ at 20:00 CEST on Thursday 2 April.

