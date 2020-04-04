An Italy 1990 classic is in store for our #WorldCupAtHome campaign

Maradona’s Argentina meet explosive Brazil attack in Turin

Watch for free on YouTube this Saturday 4 April at 18:00 CEST

Miss watching football on a Saturday? We can help with that.

Your weekend at home will be stocked with mouth-watering matches from World Cups past, including a special last-16 meeting of South American giants from the 1990 FIFA World Cup Italy™.

Fans voted on Twitter to see Brazil and Argentina’s tense last-16 meeting from 30 years ago at Stadio delle Alpi. Diego Maradona and Co entered the tournament as reigning champions but finished third in their group, squeezing into the knockout stage. Their reward was facing the surging Brazilians, who won all three of their group stage games.

So how did everything unfold in Turin? Come watch with us on YouTube on Saturday 4 April at 18:00 CEST. Brazil-Argentina is the second of four matches on the #WorldCupAtHome menu this week.

Join in