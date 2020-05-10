In an exciting quarter-final at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Belgium managed to upset a star-studded Brazil 2-1 to follow in the footsteps of the Red Devils side that made the last four at Mexico 1986. Brazil, for their part, suffered another bitter loss and were unable to prevent an all-European semi-final line-up.

The story

Self-belief: Belgium went into the game with the one thing considered essential when facing Brazil or any other world champion: self-belief. The Red Devils showed supreme confidence in launching wave after wave of early attacks to score twice in the space of 18 first-half minutes. The first came from a corner that Kompany flicked on to Fernandinho’s shoulder and past Alisson from close range, while the second saw De Bruyne drill a sumptuous right-footed shot inside the left post from the edge of the box.

Brazil’s mistakes: In a knockout game, one mistake can often be fatal, let alone two or more. Despite being forewarned by Belgium’s 12 goals in their previous four games, A Seleção were seemingly incapable of dealing with the Red Devils’ movement and pace. Kompany was left unmarked for the corner that produced the opener, while De Bruyne had space to run into and no one closing him down for the second. Those two goals were enough to send the five-time champions home from Russia 2018.

Tactical mastery: Martinez made sure his players had their tactics well prepared for the showdown, enabling them to exploit Brazil’s weaknesses from set-pieces and counter-attacks. After taking the lead, the European side controlled the rest of the first half and created further chances. After the break, they managed to disrupt Brazil’s game-plan and rely on breaks, which could have yielded even more goals.