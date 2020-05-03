Belgium’s historic comeback was one of Russia 2018’s most memorable moments

A trio of second-half strikes fired the Red Devils into the quarter-finals

The #WorldCupAtHome will have the full match rebroadcast on Sunday 3 May

It was the kind of FIFA World Cup™ drama every fan dreams of: a last-gasp, match-winning goal in the knockout phase.

While it was an agonising defeat for Japan at the Rostov Arena in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Round of 16, it was a stunning, historic triumph for Belgium. The Red Devils became the first side in 48 years to fight back from two goals down and win in the knockout stage. Nacer Chadli’s finishing touch on a masterful counter-attack was the deciding blow that helped propel Belgium to their first podium finish at the global finals.

