Low assumed the reins from Jurgen Klinsmann following the FIFA World Cup on home soil in 2006. Low’s World Cup career also included a third-place finish at South Africa 2010, although it ended with disappointment at Russia 2018 with a group-stage exit.

“I am taking this step consciously, full of pride and with huge gratitude, but at the same time with unbroken motivation regarding the upcoming European Championships,” Low said. “Pride, because it is something very special and an honour for me to be engaged for my country, and because I was able to work with the country’s best footballers for almost 17 years, accompanying them in their development.

“With them I shared great triumphs and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magic moments – not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and will be grateful to DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment.”

German Football Association (DFB) President Fritz Keller said Low has achieved a special place in the nation’s football history. “I have great respect for Joachim Low’s decision,” he said. “DFB knows what it has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football.

“Jogi Low has shaped German football like almost nobody else over the years and helped it achieve the highest international recognition. Informing us about his decision at an early stage is very decent, and gives us the necessary time to appoint his successor with calm and the right balance.”