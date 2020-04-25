The 1998 FIFA World Cup France™ had its share of thrilling encounters, and this Round-of-16 clash between Argentina and England was definitely one of them. Twelve years after the teams’ epic battle at Mexico 1986, La Albiceleste again thwarted the Three Lions, this time through the hands of their goalkeeper.

In spite of this, neither side were clear favourites ahead of the clash, which was portrayed in the media as a rematch of the pair’s quarter-final duel at Mexico 1986.

As soon as England lost to Romania in their second Group G fixture, there was a very real possibility that their last-16 opponents would be Argentina, who would go on to top Group H with maximum points.

The match

45 unforgettable minutes: The first half was truly pulsating. Argentina started strongly with an early Batistuta penalty, before Owen threatened to steal the show by first winning an equalising spot-kick and then finishing a sublime solo run to make it 2-1. However, after being awarded a free-kick in front of the area just before half-time, the South Americans executed a wonderful set-piece that allowed Zanetti, of all people, to level from inside the box.

From sending-off to disallowed goal: One of the big turning points came two minutes after the restart. Following a foul by Simeone, a prone Beckham raised his foot in retaliation right under the nose of Danish referee Kim Milton, who deemed it a red card. Despite playing the rest of the game with ten men and without one of their key players, England made things difficult for their opponents. Glenn Hoddle’s side even thought they had snatched victory at the death with a Sol Campbell header, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the keeper. Extra time failed to break the deadlock and so it went to penalties.

Argentina the more accurate: England drew first blood in the shootout when Seaman stopped Argentina’s second kick from Crespo. However, Roa then restored parity by saving from Ince to put the pressure back on the English. With the next five kicks successful, Batty had to score, but Roa guessed correctly to deny him and send his side into the last eight.