FIFA World Cup 2022™

Welcome to the fifth episode of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Magazine, the monthly show on YouTube and FIFA.com that brings you some of the top football stories ahead of next year's World Cup.

In this latest edition, we discuss reactions to the draw for the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™, in which teams from Asia and Africa will compete at the end of this year. The tournament will be an ideal opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and Arab world.

We also look back at some of the most significant World Cup participations by Asian countries as the second round of the AFC qualifiers for Qatar 2022 resumes this month. Twelve teams will progress to the decisive third round.

Italian chef Pino Lavarra talks about his work in Qatar as well as his passion for football, recalling his earliest memories of the World Cup and the Azzurri's triumph in 1982. We also learn about the largest collection of FIFA World Cup tickets owned by Qatari Mohamed Abdellatif.

The episode also features Argentinian defender Gabriel Mercado, who remembers his country’s victory at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007 and his remarkable participation with the senior team at Russia 2018. He also reflects on life in Qatar with Al-Rayyan SC.

Enjoy the episode and join us as the countdown to Qatar 2022 continues!