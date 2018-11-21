FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

27 Apr 2021

The countdown towards the historic FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ will reach an important milestone today (Tuesday 27 April) when the draw takes place, and you can watch the event as it happens.

Click on the above link to watch the draw, which will take place at 21:00 local time (20:00 CET).

The draw will involve four FIFA legends: Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Nawaf Al Temyat (Saudi Arabia), Haytham Mustafa (Sudan) and Younus Mahmood (Iraq), along with FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Manolo Zubiria.

The 16-nation tournament will feature four groups followed by a knockout stage. Twenty-three nations will feature overall, with preliminary matches involving the 14 lowest-ranked teams.

The FIFA Arab Cup™ is seen as an important opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of Qatar 2022. Both tournaments will take place in a similar timeslot, with the finals of each scheduled to take place exactly one year apart – 18 December, Qatar’s National Day.

