FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Watch Episode 2 of the Qatar 2022 Magazine Show

(FIFA.com)

02 Mar 2021

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Magazine Show, our monthly look at some of the top stories in the build-up to next year's world finals, is out now and fans can watch the full episode here on FIFA.com.

This week, we turn our attention to the recently-completed FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ and the myriad of stories from it that made it so successful and unique, including a special visit to Qatar by FIFA Fan Award 2019 winners and lifelong Palmeiras fans Silvia Grecco her blind son Nikollas.

We also highlight history-making referee Edina Alves Batista and Qatar's National Sports Day and we hear from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Enjoy the episode above and join us in counting down the days to Qatar 2022!

