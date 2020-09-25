Kenya graced the last AFCON after a 15-year absence

The Harambee Stars are aspiring to reach Qatar 2022

Victor Wanyama discusses his career and ambitions As a young African determined to fulfil his footballing dreams, Victor Wanyama has gone on to enjoy an impressive career at the top level. Having embarked on the journey in his native Kenya, he worked his way through several European countries before finally rubbing shoulders with some of the game’s finest in the English Premier League and helping Tottenham Hotspur reach the UEFA Champions League final. “I’ve moved a lot during my career," the Montreal Impact and Kenya star told FIFA.com. "I started in Kenya and then moved to Belgium before going to Scotland, where I played for Celtic. After that, I went south to join Southampton and later Tottenham, and now I’m here I’m in Montreal." Wanyama believes that he reached the pinnacle of his career while in the Premier League: “Playing in the Premiership is wonderful. I had my best time there; it’s the best league in the world."

One of Wanyama’s most vivid memories was his participation in Tottenham’s 2018/19 Champions League campaign. Thanks to his strength and prowess in a defensive-midfield role, he was a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI and made a considerable contribution to Spurs reaching the final. “That Champions League campaign holds great memories for me," said the 29-year-old. "I played almost every game, including the semi-final, but the coach opted not to play me in the final against Liverpool. That defeat was hugely disappointing, but it was a great experience nonetheless." After more than a decade in Europe, it was time for Wanyama to take on a new challenge: that of Major League Soccer with Montreal Impact. "When I arrived here, everything was great until COVID-19 put things on hold and made everyone's life difficult," he said. "However, I try to enjoy my time here because, as a professional, I feel happy when I’m playing."