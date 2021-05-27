FIFA World Cup 2022™

Following the recent withdrawal of Korea DPR from the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers has taken a decision in order to ensure the fairness of the competition for the remaining teams.

In accordance with this decision, the results of all of the Round 2 matches already played by Korea DPR are declared null and void. Consequently, after the conclusion of all groups' Round 2 matches, the results of the matches between the second-placed teams and the fifth-placed teams in groups A to G will not be counted in order to have a balanced final comparison between all group runners-up and therefore, alleviating any possible imbalance between the seven qualifying groups caused by the sudden reduction of Group H to only four teams.

Once this levelling of all groups to four teams has been achieved, the four best runners-up will be determined in the following order of criteria: