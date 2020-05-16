UNESCO has entered into partnership with a CBF project

Gol do Brasil uses football to help vulnerable children

The partnership was part-financed by the FIFA World Cup Legacy Fund

The FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014™ continues to bear fruit in its host country. Its Legacy Fund, indeed, has just aided the CBF’s Gol do Brasil social project entering into a partnership with UNESCO, a United Nations specialised agency which builds peace and eradicates poverty.

The CBF launched Gol do Brasil one year ago. It promotes citizenship and education to vulnerable children between the ages of six and 17. Gol do Brasil uses football, futsal and beach soccer to teach the ten life skills determined by the World Health Organisation (WHO): self-knowledge, interpersonal relationships, critical thinking, creative thinking, empathy, problem-solving, decision-making, emotion management, stress management and effective communication.

“We are very happy with this partnership, which will bring structural consistency to Gol do Brasil,” said Walter Feldman, the CBF’s secretary-general. “There are several very important social projects in the country, a we hope to raise the level of our initiatives with UNESCO’s participation.”