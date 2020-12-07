The teams drawn were allocated to groups in alphabetical order, from Group A to Group J (i.e. the first team drawn was allocated to Group A, the second team to Group B and so forth). When a draw constraint applied, the team drawn was allocated to the first available group in alphabetical order as indicated by the draw constraint programme.

FIFA.com streamed the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ as a virtual event in Zurich and viewers can watch a replay of the event above.

As Pot 6 only contained five teams, those teams were drawn into the sixth position in groups F to J.

All teams within a group will play each other twice in a home-and-away format between March and November 2021. The ten group winners will qualify directly for Qatar 2022, with the ten runners-up advancing to the play-offs.

Besides the ten runners-up from the group stage, the play-offs will also include the two best group winners from the UEFA Nations League 2020-2021 overall ranking that did not qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and did not enter the play-offs as runners-up. The 12 teams will be split into three play-off paths, which will feature single-leg knockout matches in March 2022 to determine the last three European nations to book a place in Qatar.

The full draw procedures, including details on constraints, are available here.

Fans around the world were able to follow the draw live on FIFA.com, FIFA on YouTube and/or via FIFA’s broadcast partners. Details in the below overview are subject to change.