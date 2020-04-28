Turkmenistan are top of their Qatar 2022 qualifying group ahead of Korea Republic

They are close to sealing maiden progression into the third round

Captain Arslanmyrat Amanow is confident that they can make history

Turkmenistan are enjoying arguably their best FIFA World Cup™ qualifying campaign. Pitted against Korea Republic, Korea DPR, Lebanon and Sri Lanka in Group H in the second round of the Asian preliminaries, the Karakum Warriors’ chances of making a real impact looked slim.

Their first few results didn’t suggest otherwise, with a losses to Korea Republic and Lebanon sandwiching a 2-0 win in Sri Lanka. Just as their campaign looked in jeopardy, however, Turkmenistan bounced back in unexpected fashion. A 3-1 home win over Korea DPR and another two-goal defeat of Sri Lanka propelled them top, one point clear of Korea Republic.

With three matches remaining, they are in with a genuine shout of seizing the pool’s only ticket to the next round, or at least reaching it as one of the four best runners-up.

"We are glad to see that we are in the first place," Turkmenistan captain Arslanmyrat Amanow told FIFA.com. "It was not easy to reach the top, but we deserve it. We have worked very hard en route to earning the victories.

"Of course, we understand that there is little room for complacency. There are three games remaining and we can’t take anything for granted. We must do our best to please our fans and make our country proud."