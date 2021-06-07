Gabriel Torres has taken over as Panama’s attacking spearhead

His country’s third-highest all-time goalscorer

Setting his sights on next opponents Dominican Republic

Gabriel Torres has been Panama’s main goal threat for some time now.

When Blas Perez and Luis Tejada ended their international careers, both tied on 43 goals as Los Canaleros’ all-time leading scorers, it was only natural that Torres should step into the void and lead the line for Panama.

“It’s a great honour for me to take on this responsibility,” said Torres in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com. The striker, who in 2005 became his country’s youngest ever international at the age of only 16, added: “I’m very proud to have the job of being Panama’s main goalscorer. We took a big step forward yesterday and we were part of that.”

Torres was referring to Panama’s thumping 13-0 defeat of Anguilla on Saturday 5 June, their penultimate game in Group D of the first round of the Concacaf qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The biggest win in Panama’s history, the result allowed Los Canaleros to move out front in the section, two points ahead of Dominican Republic, who were held to a draw by Barbados on the same day.

Reflecting on his side’s big win and their impressive progress so far in the qualifiers, Torres said: “We’re delighted because we’ve taken an important step towards our goal, though we know that we’ve still got a very tough match coming up on Tuesday and we want to approach it as such."

Torres scored four of the goals against the Anguillans, becoming the first Panama player to achieve the feat in a World Cup qualifier. In the process, he moved past Julio Dely Valdes as the national team’s third most prolific goalscorer in history.

“I’m obviously very happy, though I also have to say that it’s all down to the hard work of my team-mates on the pitch. That’s what helps us forwards get the goals.”