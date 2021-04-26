Draw for FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ will be held in Doha, Qatar this Tuesday

23 nations participating in tournament, which takes place at end of the year

FIFA.com brings you a selection of pre-draw stats about the participants

Twenty-three countries will participate in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™, the draw for which will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha on Tuesday 27 April at 21:00 local time.

Matches will be played at six of the Qatar 2022™ venues, thereby providing the World Cup hosts the perfect opportunity to test facilities and operations one year before world football’s flagship event takes place in the Middle East and Arab world for the first time. The FIFA Arab Cup will kick off towards the end of this year and conclude on 18 December, Qatar’s National Day.

The 23 nations participating in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 are: Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Ahead of tomorrow’s draw, FIFA.com brings you some key stats about the participants.