FIFA is opening two invitations to tender (ITT) simultaneously for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA’s flagship competitions, in Sub-Saharan Africa . The tender processes are due to launch tomorrow, Tuesday, 26 January.

The first ITT is for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™. The second ITT is for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The FIFA World Cup 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition and a unique edition, as the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and the first to take place in November/December. With ultra-modern venues, optimal playing conditions and a compact event footprint, the host country will be a very special setting in which to celebrate the game and its ability to connect and inspire people around the world. The tournament will feature 32 participating teams and 64 matches, offering a highly competitive group stage followed by an exciting knockout phase.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will be the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to feature a 32-team format, expanded from 24 teams. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of providing broad exposure for its competitions and offering fans a high-quality viewing experience.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in either of the tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact SubSaharaMediaRights@fifa.org

Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CET on Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.

[1] The following territories are included in the ITTs: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Congo DR, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe