FIFA has today launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in Greece for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA’s flagship men’s competition.

The FIFA World Cup 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition and a unique event, as the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and the first to take place in November/December. With ultra-modern venues, optimal playing conditions and a compact event footprint, the host country will be a very special setting in which to celebrate the game and its ability to connect and inspire people around the world.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of providing broad exposure for its competitions and offering fans a high-quality viewing experience.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact greece-media-rights@fifa.org.

Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CET on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.